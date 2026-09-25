The AM Check-in | I’m ashamed of what we men are doing to women — Ramaphosa

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I’m ashamed of what we men are doing to women — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the rape, abuse and killing of women. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

A national shame.

This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) incidents currently sweeping the country, including the murders of women whose naked bodies were recently found on the streets of Ekurhuleni.

Speaking during the Heritage Day celebration on Thursday in the Western Cape, Ramaphosa used a significant part of his speech to condemn the rape, abuse and killing of women.

His condemnation came as police deploy maximum resources to investigate a series of murders involving women whose bodies were found in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

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Deaf pupils code their own sign language dictionary

Two deaf pupils at St Vincent School for the Deaf are building a South African sign language dictionary to help their classmates understand unfamiliar terms and overcome communication barriers in the classroom. Picture: (Supplied)

For deaf pupils, an unfamiliar term in a school lesson can become a significant hurdle when no one at home can explain it in South African sign language (SASL).

Two pupils at St Vincent School for the Deaf in Johannesburg are using coding to tackle the challenge by compiling an SASL dictionary to help their peers understand unfamiliar terms in life orientation.

Their initiative comes against the backdrop of persistent barriers facing deaf pupils.

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Mob justice under spotlight after man is killed ‘over Kempton Park murders’

Vusimuzi Radebe was beaten to death by a mob in Mpumalanga. Picture: (supp)

The killing of a Mpumalanga man, allegedly at the hands of residents who accused him of having a hand in the Kempton Park killings, has brought mob justice into the spotlight.

Vusimuzi Radebe was beaten to death after his attackers allegedly linked him to the deaths of the Kempton Park women whose bodies were found in the past two months.

Radebe’s family said he was returning from his grandmother’s home in KwaGuqa when he was stopped and questioned about where he lived and where he was coming from.

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