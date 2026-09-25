The AM Check-in | I’m ashamed of what we men are doing to women — Ramaphosa

I’m ashamed of what we men are doing to women — Ramaphosa
A national shame.
This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) incidents currently sweeping the country, including the murders of women whose naked bodies were recently found on the streets of Ekurhuleni.
Speaking during the Heritage Day celebration on Thursday in the Western Cape, Ramaphosa used a significant part of his speech to condemn the rape, abuse and killing of women.
His condemnation came as police deploy maximum resources to investigate a series of murders involving women whose bodies were found in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.
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Deaf pupils code their own sign language dictionary
For deaf pupils, an unfamiliar term in a school lesson can become a significant hurdle when no one at home can explain it in South African sign language (SASL).
Two pupils at St Vincent School for the Deaf in Johannesburg are using coding to tackle the challenge by compiling an SASL dictionary to help their peers understand unfamiliar terms in life orientation.
Their initiative comes against the backdrop of persistent barriers facing deaf pupils.
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Mob justice under spotlight after man is killed ‘over Kempton Park murders’
The killing of a Mpumalanga man, allegedly at the hands of residents who accused him of having a hand in the Kempton Park killings, has brought mob justice into the spotlight.
Vusimuzi Radebe was beaten to death after his attackers allegedly linked him to the deaths of the Kempton Park women whose bodies were found in the past two months.
Radebe’s family said he was returning from his grandmother’s home in KwaGuqa when he was stopped and questioned about where he lived and where he was coming from.
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