Another woman’s body found in Thembisa as the Ekurhuleni killings probe continues

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Another woman’s body has been discovered in Thembisa South, adding to growing fears after a string of women’s deaths around Ekurhuleni. The discovery comes soon after the brutal murder of runner Elizabeth 'Tsontso' Moselakgomo in nearby Rhodesfield. Picture:

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Another woman’s body has been discovered in Thembisa South, adding to growing concern about the deaths of women being investigated in Ekurhuleni.

The body was discovered on Saturday morning in the Vusimusi section of Thembisa South.

Police have so far confirmed only the discovery of the body, with crime scene management and other role players attending the scene.

“Further information will be provided as soon as preliminary investigations have been conducted,” police said.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, including her identity and how she died, have not yet been established.

The latest discovery comes less than two weeks after the brutal murder of 38-year-old runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo in nearby Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, which has left women in the suburb fearful about their safety.

Moselakgomo went missing on September 9 after leaving home for an afternoon run. Her body was discovered three days later, on September 12, behind a hotel in Rhodesfield.

Her death has had a profound effect on women in the community, with some changing their daily routines and avoiding going out alone.

A visit by the Sunday Times to Rhodesfield found an unusually quiet neighbourhood, with residents describing how fear had changed the way they moved around the area.

Women said they were organising themselves into groups, relying on male companions when going out and abandoning outdoor activities they previously enjoyed.

The local taxi rank, normally busy with commuters travelling to the Kempton Park CBD and OR Tambo International Airport, was also unusually quiet.

Taxi driver Vusi Khumalo said business had dropped significantly since Moselakgomo’s body was discovered.

“Ever since her body was found, there have been fewer trips to popular places in town or the airport. Now I stay in the rank for more than four hours, but previously my taxi used to fill up in less than 30 minutes,” he said.

The fear has also affected women who exercise outdoors.

Runner Eva Morgan said her female-only running group had stopped running as a precaution, amid concerns about police visibility in the area.

“It’s a precautionary stance, seeing that police visibility is a problem in the area. So we decided to stop until a few male runners accept our invites,” she said.

The probe into Moselakgomo’s murder is part of a wider investigation into the deaths of women around Ekurhuleni.

Police have previously confirmed that nine women’s bodies had been discovered over a two-month period, with a specialised multidisciplinary task team investigating whether some of the cases are connected.

The body of Gracious Nkomo, believed to be in her 30s, was found half-naked and wrapped in a sheet in Dawn Park, Boksburg, on September 17.

Earlier this month, the body of another woman, believed to be in her late 20s, was found floating in a stream in Clayville, near the Mall of Thembisa.

The developments have fuelled fears among residents that a serial killer could be operating in the area.

However, police have not confirmed that the cases are linked or that a serial killer is responsible.

The discovery of the latest body in Thembisa South is expected to add another case to an already complex investigation as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

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