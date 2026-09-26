More than 40 people missing after DRC passenger boat sinks, official says

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River boats are the main form of transport in many rural parts of the DRC, but vessels are often outdated and accidents are frequent. File picture:

More than 40 people were missing on Friday after a passenger boat sank on Lake Tanganyika in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), an official said.

The incident occurred on Thursday, and 84 people were on board, including 12 crew members, Norris Mulongoy, transport minister for Tanganyika province, said.

By Friday, 43 people, including three children and four Tanzanians, were among the survivors, Mulongoy said.

No information about what might have caused the sinking was provided.

River boats are the main form of transport in many rural parts of the DRC, but vessels are often outdated and accidents are frequent.

Reuters