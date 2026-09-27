Gunmen kill 10, wound 11 in Lwandle shisanyama massacre

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Ten people were killed and 11 others were wounded when gunmen stormed a shisanyama in Lwandle, Cape Town. File picture:

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Ten people were killed, and 11 others were wounded when gunmen stormed a shisanyama in Lwandle, Cape Town, and opened fire on patrons in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The mass shooting happened at about 1.46am, turning what had been a night out into a deadly crime scene.

According to police, five people died at the scene, while another five succumbed to their wounds after being taken to medical facilities.

Eleven others were receiving treatment for wounds sustained in the shooting.

“Lwandle police have opened murder and attempted murder cases,” police said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Sizakhele Dyantyi has established a multidisciplinary team, led by serious violent crime detectives, to investigate the attack and trace those responsible.

“Detectives are hard at work in search of the perpetrators of the shooting, with no arrests effected yet,” Dyantyi said.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

The identities of those killed will be released once their next of kin have been informed.

SAPS management increased police deployments in Lwandle as the search for the gunmen continues.

Police appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact SAPS, saying information received would be treated in strict confidence.

TimesLIVE