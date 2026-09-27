Mom charged with child neglect after son’s alcohol death

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The suspect is expected to appear in the Rouxville magistrate’s court soon following her arrest for child neglect. Picture:

Free State police have opened an inquest case and arrested a 41-year-old woman after her 4-year-old son died, allegedly from drinking alcohol.

It is alleged that the suspect left her home at Rosemary Uitkoms in Rouxville on Saturday to go on a drinking spree, leaving the 4-year-old boy in the care of his 15-year-old sibling while the father was at work.

“At the time she left, the child was reportedly in good health with no history of illness,” said Free State police spokesperson Sgt Sinah Mpakane.

Mpakane said the mother returned on Sunday morning “heavily under the influence of alcohol and in possession of four bottles of Dankie Dop”.

“She subsequently fell asleep. It is strongly suspected that the 4-year-old child gained access to the alcohol during this time.”

Mpakane said when the father returned from work, he saw that the child was not okay and called paramedics.

However, they found that the boy was already dead and called the police, who then arrested the mother.

“The matter remains under investigation,” said Mpakane. “She is expected to appear in the Rouxville magistrate’s court soon following her arrest for child neglect.”

Sowetan