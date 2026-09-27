Oupa Sindane seeks Madlanga interdict over ‘izinkabi’ questions

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Oupa 'Bafana' Sindane and three others, including taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni, have been granted R70,000 bail by the Delmas magistrate's court in the extortion and money-laundering case against them. Picture:

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Oupa “Bafana” Sindane, a close ally of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, wants a court interdict to shield him from the Madlanga commission as he fears self-incrimination risk if he answers questions on discussions about employment or support of “izinkabi” (commonly refers to contract killers).

Sindane makes the argument in his founding affidavit before the high court in Pretoria in seeking an interim interdict to the commission’s notice directing him to file a statement answering questions posed by the commission.

The litigation also challenges the legal grounds on which the commission obtained Sindane’s phone records from the police.

Sindane argues that because no one has implicated him, the commission’s notice is beyond its legal powers. The commission regulations do not state that it can only direct implicated people to provide information.

Among listed questions, the commission in its notice wants “details of all your discussions with Mr Sibanyoni in relation to the employment, assessment or support of ‘izinkabi’ over the period 2024 to 2026” from Sindane.

Sindane argues that, without much information disclosed by the commission to clarify what prompted the question, he found it difficult to answer.

“I am a person who survived a violent assassination attempt,” he says. “The commission directs at me, in those precise circumstances, a question asking whether I have discussed the engagement of ‘izinkabi’ without identifying who I am alleged to have spoken to, when, where, about whom, and for what purpose,” the affidavit reads.

Without explaining whether he was being asked as a victim, a witness or a suspect, Sindane says the question puts him in an impossible position and he fears risk of self-incrimination.

“Without disclosing a single piece of evidence upon which the question rests. And without telling me whether, in answering this question, I might expose myself to a charge of conspiracy to murder, which is a charge carrying a potential sentence of life imprisonment,” he says.

“It is an unconstitutional demand that places me in an impossible position: any answer I provide could incriminate me; any refusal to answer exposes me to criminal prosecution for non-compliance; and any qualified answer may later be used as the basis for a perjury charge if the commission produces evidence, whether lawfully or unlawfully obtained, that contradicts my answer.”

Chats between Sibanyoni and his associate Sindane show the taxi boss inquired in August 2025 about “baobe” (izinkabi), referring to a Sfundo Mhlongo and Khanyiseleni Mbatha.

In his testimony, Sibanyoni said in the taxi industry they used the term to refer to taxi bosses’ protectors.

Sindane describes the question about “izinkabi” as “most startling”.

Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Oupa ‘Bafana’ Sindane have been granted R70,000 bail by the Delmas magistrate’s court in the extortion and money-laundering case against them. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

He wrote a letter to the commission before initiating litigation this week, “expressing the most vigorous objection to the commission’s demand that I address under oath alleged discussions about the hiring of killers, without defining what it means in this specific context.”

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson on Wednesday, during a postponement application for Sindane’s testimony, said the inquiry needed to not disclose evidence to Sindane because it was inquisitive in its nature and sought information from people.

Sindane’s litigation will also centre on whether the commission obtained his phone records lawfully.

The commission obtained his phone from the Hawks, which had the phone for investigation purposes in relation to an extortion and money-laundering case against him and Sibanyoni in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

Sindane argues the commission should have sought permission to obtain his phone from him.

“The commission has not demonstrated any lawful basis for the forensic imaging of my device beyond a regulation 10(6) notice whose validity is itself in dispute.”

It is the commission’s case that it obtained the phone lawfully, a similar technique was used in obtaining former crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan when he was arrested in May.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing before the high court on October 6.

Business Day