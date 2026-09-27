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Pastor Mboro’s business scored lucrative contracts over festive season

Millions in Rand Water tenders awarded over four months under investigation

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Paseka 'Pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng has not indicated where his new church will be moving to after he hosted the last church service at its Katlehong site.
About R6.5m in Rand Water tenders awarded to pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng's business, Incredible Happenings, is under scrutiny. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Story audio is generated using AI

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng of Incredible Happenings Ministries had an incredible festive season last year, courtesy of the taxpayer.

This is according to water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina in a written reply to a parliamentary question from MK Party MP Visvin Reddy after he asked her if any of the water boards had awarded tenders to Mboro’s business, Incredible Happenings, in the past 10 years.

Majodina told parliament that Mboro scored tenders to the tune of about R6.5m from water utility Rand Water in the space of just four months, between November 2025 and February 2026, which have now been referred for further investigation after allegations of wrongdoing.

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