Police hard at work to identify body found in Springs — Gauteng top cop

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Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni presents the quarterly crime statistics for January to March 2026. Picture: Business Day/

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Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says investigators are on the right track in probing a string of murders in the province, as police continue to follow leads from various crime scenes.

Mthombeni was speaking after police responded on Sunday afternoon to a crime scene in Springs where a body was discovered in open veld near Rhokana Road.

A security company vehicle patrolling the area spotted the body and alerted police.

Mthombeni said the investigation would begin with a detailed processing of the crime scene, followed by forensic work.

“We will have to call the pathologist, the forensic pathologist, those who have to, of course, to come in and pick up the victim,” he said.

He said DNA and fingerprint analysis would form part of the scientific investigation, while police work towards identifying the victim and notifying the family.

Mthombeni said investigations into the bodies being discovered across the province were being handled on two fronts.

The latest body discovery has brought to 11 the number of bodies of women found dumped in different parts of Ekurhuleni.

Ntombifuthi Nxumalo was the 10th woman to be found dead in the Ekurhuleni municipality. Her body was found on Saturday morning in Thembisa near the Mooifontein Cemetery in the Vusimuzi section.

Police believe she was stoned to death. A suspect was traced to Limpopo and arrested.

“The investigation has commenced as I am standing here,” Mthombeni said.

He said police had also established a high-level command group involving senior SAPS officials.

“In this meeting, there are four lieutenant-generals of the high echelons of the SAPS,” Mthombeni said.

He said the group included himself, officials responsible for crime detection and forensic services, crime intelligence and organised crime.

Police have also deployed investigative psychologists to analyse victims and assist investigators in understanding the cases.

Mthombeni said a R400,000 reward had been offered for information that could assist investigators.

He also stressed the importance of communities coming forward with information because crimes get committed within the community, by the community, and “hence, with the help of the community, we resolve that case quicker”.

Mthombeni said the response had also involved other law-enforcement agencies, including metropolitan police departments and the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

Sowetan