Security firm accused of wage theft and unfair dismissals

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Security guards at Nqolonqolo Security Protection say they are still waiting for money owed. Picture:

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Six security guards employed by Inqolonqolo Security Protection are fighting to recover more than R27,000 in alleged unpaid wages after formal legal complaints exposed widespread underpayments, unfair dismissals, and non-compliance with sector regulations.

The workers, represented by BM Mazibuko Attorneys, wrote to the company demanding accountability over alleged contract irregularities, unlawful hourly wage rates, and missing statutory benefits.

Enforcement documents issued by the National Bargaining Council for the Private Security Sector (NBCPSS) under case number GP/2026/004/05356 confirm that the company owes R24,624 in direct salary shortfalls and unpaid Sunday work, pushing the total to R27,249 once statutory interest penalties are included.

According to council audit records, Inqolonqolo Security Protection was ordered to rectify multiple breaches, including R14,016 in basic salary underpayments and R9,583 in unpaid Sunday work compensation.

Approached for comment on the allegations and NBCPSS compliance order, a company representative identified as Mr Gule refused to answer questions that were sent two days earlier.

“This matter has nothing to do with you. I didn’t get your email; I didn’t see the WhatsApp. I can’t answer your questions,” Gule said before adding that no one else was available to speak on behalf of the firm and hanging up.

According to the council, there were also ongoing statutory violations dating back to February 2024 involving unlawful salary deductions, unpaid overtime, public holiday allowances, leave pay, and non-contributions to the sector provident fund.

Official enforcement documents confirm that the employer was issued a formal compliance order detailing extensive contraventions of the security sector’s main collective agreement.

While the employer’s levy status is listed as “not registered” with the council, the council’s calculations show total basic salary underpayments per guard ranging up to R2,828, plus interest penalties under the Labour Relations Act.

The initial legal letter revealed that guards working 12-hour shifts were paid an unlawful rate of R20 per hour. Based on a standard 22-day working month, guards were receiving about R5,280, missing out on mandatory night shift allowances, Sunday pay, and public holiday rates.

Attorneys also highlighted confusion regarding the company’s identity, noting that payslips, salary references, and timesheets bounced between two similarly named variations — Ingongolo Security Protection and Inqolonqolo Security Protection.

“There are two different companies; one is registered, and another is not registered. My payslips don’t even have official stamps of the company,” one worker who asked to remain anonymous said.

He said management indicated that six workers were owed a combined R26,000 but offered arbitrary settlement amounts.

“They told us they had money they wanted divided, but others received R2,000 and others got nothing. When we asked which company is the real one, they wouldn’t give us a straight answer and kept sending us from pillar to post.”

Payslips provided to Sowetan also confirm that no UIF contributions were deducted, reflecting R0.00 under UIF and PAYE with only a R6 PSIRA fee deducted. Workers expressed confusion after being told at UIF offices that they were not registered for the fund.

The NBCPSS subsequently escalated the matter to arbitration in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, but settlement talks broke down.

“After the case, they brought papers for us to sign through our lawyers so that we would discuss settlement negotiations,” the guard said. “We told them the money they wanted to bring to us was too small, so we decided we would not sign.”

Another guard said his situation deteriorated further when he was summarily dismissed after an allegation of stealing cement, which he denies.

“I wasn’t even at the site when the cement was stolen. I was fired without a fair process or any disciplinary hearing,” he said. “This thing has negatively affected me. I have four kids that live with their unemployed mother, and I am also unemployed.”

Sowetan