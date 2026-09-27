Singer opens criminal case against Black Coffee over 15-year royalty dispute

Story audio is generated using AI
After almost 15 years of trying to get what she claims is owed to her, singer-songwriter Nomsa Mazwai this week opened a criminal case against Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee.
Mazwai, known as Nomisupasta, claims she is owed R2m in royalties for her 2012 hit Traveller, a collaboration with Black Coffee that also featured the duo Black Motion.
But Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has branded the claim baseless, opportunistic, defamatory and malicious, according to legal correspondence seen by the Sunday Times.
Click here to read the full article.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.