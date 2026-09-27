News

Singer opens criminal case against Black Coffee over 15-year royalty dispute

DJ’s lawyer says fraud claim for R2m is baseless, defamatory and malicious

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

DJ Black Coffee says he's a big fan of singer Simmy.
DJ Black Coffee is embroiled in a royalty dispute with singer Nomsa Mazwai. Picture: (Ruvan Boshoff)

Story audio is generated using AI

After almost 15 years of trying to get what she claims is owed to her, singer-songwriter Nomsa Mazwai this week opened a criminal case against Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee.

Mazwai, known as Nomisupasta, claims she is owed R2m in royalties for her 2012 hit Traveller, a collaboration with Black Coffee that also featured the duo Black Motion.

But Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has branded the claim baseless, opportunistic, defamatory and malicious, according to legal correspondence seen by the Sunday Times.

Click here to read the full article.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Win a cellphone! Final call to enter the Hisense giveaway by Friday

2

Xaba saunters to Gqeberha win but misses SA record by just five seconds

3

‘Eskom 2.0’ to be implemented as Mteto Nyati stays on as chair for three more years

4

PAYDAY TO PAYDAY | Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse on royalties and money lessons

5

Eden Park residents forced to return stolen paving bricks

Related Articles