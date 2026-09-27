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Ubuntu gives stranded toddler wings as diplomats fly him home from Nigeria

High commission staff passed the hat to collect airfare for child whose mother was jailed for 25 years

Jan Bornman

Jan Bornman

Jerry Sibanyoni, the first secretary for administration at the South African consulate in Abuja, accompanied the boy home after diplomatic staff raised money for the flights. Picture: (supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

South African diplomatic staff in Nigeria have raised money among themselves to ensure that a South African toddler whose mother was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for drug trafficking was safely returned to his family in Johannesburg.

Bobby J Moroe, South Africa’s high commissioner in Abuja, said it was “quite exceptional” for diplomatic staff to come together and raise money to ensure the safe return of the three-year-old boy to his grandfather in South Africa. The toddler arrived at OR Tambo International Airport early on Saturday.

The boy’s mother, a 38-year-old woman from Brakpan, was arrested in July at Abuja’s international airport when 5.75kg of heroin was found in her luggage.

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