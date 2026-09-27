Ubuntu gives stranded toddler wings as diplomats fly him home from Nigeria

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Jerry Sibanyoni, the first secretary for administration at the South African consulate in Abuja, accompanied the boy home after diplomatic staff raised money for the flights. Picture:

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South African diplomatic staff in Nigeria have raised money among themselves to ensure that a South African toddler whose mother was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for drug trafficking was safely returned to his family in Johannesburg.

Bobby J Moroe, South Africa’s high commissioner in Abuja, said it was “quite exceptional” for diplomatic staff to come together and raise money to ensure the safe return of the three-year-old boy to his grandfather in South Africa. The toddler arrived at OR Tambo International Airport early on Saturday.

The boy’s mother, a 38-year-old woman from Brakpan, was arrested in July at Abuja’s international airport when 5.75kg of heroin was found in her luggage.

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