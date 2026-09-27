WATCH | Bloodied ground, scattered food tells of Wedela massacre chaos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forensic police investigators at Dora's tavern in Wedela near Carletonville on the West Rand, on September 27 2026. Seventeen people were killed by unknown criminals at the tavern on Saturday. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Just 100 metres from Dora’s Tavern in Wedela Extension 3, near Carletonville on the West Rand, the bloodstained ground tells the story of the horror that unfolded on Saturday night and left 17 people dead.

At the scene, blood stains remained scattered across the ground where the mass shooting that also left 15 people wounded is alleged to have started shortly after 9pm.

Outside, a braai stand lay overturned, while raw chicken feet and heads, forks, charcoal, cooking oil and spices were scattered across the ground. That is where a hawker was busy plying his trade when the bullets that started flying struck him.

Near the braai stand, two vehicles have been reduced to burnt shells.

17 people were shot dead and 15 others injured in a suspected robbery at a tavern in Wedela Ext 3 near Carletonville . Two vehicles also burnt to ashes not too far from the scene. @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/zwM9eL85e8 — Michelle Banda (@MimieShana) September 27, 2026

Patrons were busy drinking at the tavern when eight armed men allegedly arrived and opened fire.

Police said the attackers first shot at people outside before entering the tavern and continued to fire at patrons inside. They were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols and allegedly searched some patrons for their cellphones before fleeing in two unidentified vehicles.

Before fleeing, they torched two vehicles.

The massacre has left families grieving and residents questioning whether enough is being done to prevent another attack.

Among those in mourning is the Mazwi family, who lost siblings Sinesipho and Sikho. The siblings were among patrons who had gathered to enjoy drinks during the Heritage Day celebrations at the tavern when they were shot and killed.

A relative said he had spoken to the siblings hours before the shooting and was stunned when he heard that they have been shot.

“At first I thought I was dreaming, only to identify both at the scene after pushing through where police had blocked (people from accessing the crime scene). It’s still a shock to us that we won’t see them again.”

Residents have questioned the visible presence of authorities only after the bloodshed.

“Where were they when this happened? Their presence doesn’t change the fact that people have died and probably more will die. They want to act like they are doing something.”

Another resident accused the government of failing the community.

“They have failed us. They know what is going on here in Wedela. We are not safe because of zama zama turf wars.”

The community’s fears are heightened by claims that the tavern had been the scene of another shooting roughly two months ago.

They have failed us. They know what is going on here in Wedela. We are not safe because of zama zama turf wars.

One resident who asked not to be named said the latest attack has left people afraid that the gunmen could return. “We are really scared for ourselves because this is not the first time at this particular tavern.

“About two months ago another shooting happened here, and allegedly the shooters said they would be back, and they were back last night.

“We suspect they will come again because they allegedly said the same thing (after the weekend shooting).”

Another resident said gunfire had become familiar in the area because of alleged illegal mining disputes. “Because of ongoing zama zama problems in the area, the sound of guns is normal to us. But a massacre of this nature has never happened.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said police were investigating robbery as a possible motive, while acknowledging that zama zama turf wars could not be ruled out.

“Seventeen lives lost is too many,” he said.

Mthombeni said he had established a multidisciplinary team and that investigators already had leads on the identities of the suspects.

Police said most injured victims were South Africans, one Ethiopian and Lesotho nationals.

Meanwhile, 10 people were shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Lwandle in the Western Cape. Eleven others were injured.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said information at their disposal was that gunmen entered a shisanyama before 2am and shot at patrons.

“Five individuals died on the scene while five others succumbed to injuries sustained after being transported to medical facilities. Eleven others are receiving medical treatment.”

A few hours earlier, four other people died in Khayelitsha when gunmen ambushed four men.

Col Andrè Traut said Khayelitsha police had responded to the shooting and found three men with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Two of the victims were found inside a stationary vehicle, while the third victim was found next to the vehicle. They were declared deceased at the scene.

“A fourth victim, who had also sustained gunshot wounds, was transported to a medical facility in a private vehicle but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

Traut said the victims were reportedly inside the vehicle when they were shot.

Sowetan

.