How Refentse conquered serious injury to make SA U-17 national netball squad

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Three months ago, Refentse Scott collided with a pole during a game and suffered an injury that threatened to derail her netball career.

She suffered a concussion and was temporarily vision-impaired ... all that before the biggest selection of her young career.

Today, however, the 17-year-old from the Reddam House Waterfall school in Midrand has fully recovered and has since earned a place in the SA Under-17 squad, which won silver at the recent Confederation of Students Sports of Southern Africa (Cossasa) Games in Zimbabwe.

Her sights are now set on one day playing for the Spar Proteas, SA’s senior national team.

Refentse, who plays goalkeeper and captains the school’s first team, has been playing netball since grade 1 and tried several sports growing up before settling on netball.

“It was the one that was the most fun and fulfilling for me,” she said.

Her path to selection for the South African U-17 netball squad required discipline, focus and dedication, but it was not without setbacks.

Reddam House Waterfall pupil Refentse Scott is part of the South Africa under-17 Netball team. (Supp)

In early June, during a district tournament — the first step on the ladder towards provincial and national selection — Refentse chased a ball out of play and ran into a pole while looking up to tap it back into play.

The collision left her with a concussion.

“My vision was impaired; I had really bad headaches and a lot of tension at the back of my neck,” she said.

Doctors kept her out of school and sports for three weeks while she underwent rehabilitation, including strengthening exercises for her back muscles and cognitive skills. She also missed the final week of her school exams.

Her mother arranged regular physiotherapy appointments during her recovery, and the school gave her space to catch up academically once she returned.

“They definitely helped me understand everything before I had to go back to writing and getting my marks,” she said.

With support from her mother, school, and friends, Refentse was back on court by the end of June, in time for the Gauteng schools netball tournament, making it possible for her to take part in the trials for selection to the South African U-17 netball squad.

Making the squad meant passing several layers of selection. It began with ordinary school trials, followed by six rounds of trials to determine the Gauteng team. From there, players were watched at the SA Schools Netball tournament, without knowing which matches selectors were assessing.

“You just have to perform at every single game you play in and make sure you give it your all,” Scott said.

The country’s top 35 players were named from that tournament, before a final round of trials narrowed the group down to the national squad.

Refentse said she was in disbelief when she found out she had made the team.

“There were so many other good keepers that I was going up against,” she said. “It meant my hard work paid off and I’m seen, and I’m noticed.”

In the build-up to selection, she focused heavily on her technique, particularly on intercepting the ball safely without injuring herself or an opponent.

She travelled to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, in mid-August to compete at the Cossasa Games, where the SA Under-17 team won silver. She was the only pupil from Reddam House Waterfall selected for the squad and said the school fully supported her.

“They reassured me that I shouldn’t worry about school while I’m away, and they’ll help me go back into school when I come back.”

Balancing school and elite sport remains a constant negotiation.

“It is hard because you get home late from a tournament, or sometimes I even miss school because I have tournaments,” she said.

“It takes a lot of discipline and asking a lot of questions from my teachers so that I don’t get left behind.”

Refentse is determined to keep playing through matric next year, as she hopes to study health science and become a biokineticist.

However, netball remains her long-term goal too.

I would love to make the Spar Proteas team. — Refentse Scott

“I would love to make the Spar Proteas team,” she said.