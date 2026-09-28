Khan faces criminal charges after failing to appear before Madlanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fired Maj-Gen Feroz Khan during an appearance in the Kempton Park magistrate's court. Picture:

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is set to lay criminal charges against fired senior police intelligence officer Maj-Gen Feroz Khan over non-attendance.

Khan was subpoenaed to appear before the commission on Monday to testify in person. However, his lawyer, advocate Mohammed Valley SC, appeared on his behalf.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in the criminal justice system.

Valley sought a postponement on behalf of his client, but the application was dismissed by the commission’s chairperson justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

During the application, evidence leader advocate Adila Hassim recommended Khan be referred for prosecution for failing to appear before the commission.

“In my view the non-attendance is in defiance of the subpoena and should be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for determination”.

After dismissing the application, Madlanga said commission secretary Dr Nolitha Vukuza would lay a criminal charge against Khan for not honouring the subpoena.

During the application, it was also revealed that an independent doctor, Dr Mayaven Naidooo, recommended that Khan’s testimony be heard virtually from an appropriate and familiar environment.

Naidoo was brought in to give an independent analysis after Khan submitted a number of postponement applications citing ill health.

In his recommendation Naidoo said Khan’s evidence may be clinically counterproductive.

Naidoo said the unfamiliar environment, formal proceedings and sustained scrutiny could place significant psychological strain on Khan, potentially worsening anxiety and hyperarousal, and affecting his concentration, processing of information and ability to give coherent evidence.

“In my opinion, Maj-Gen Khan’s participation would be better citated by permitting him to testily remotely by secure video link from an appropriately controlled and familiar environment.

“I would further recommend his evidence be taken over shorter periods, with predetermined breaks, rather than through prolonged periods of continuous questioning. These measures are not intended to avoid or restrict his participation in the inquiry,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said his opinion was based on his interaction with Khan during the assessment, including Khan’s demonstrated ability to understand and process the questions put to him, appreciate their purpose and context, follow the progression of the discussion, and provide a reasonably detailed and coherent account of his history and relevant circumstances.

One of the allegations Khan was expected to testify on concerned the alleged manipulation of a Treasury tender. He was also expected to testify on his “unexplained wealth”.

Despite the commission planning to lay charges against Khan, he is expected to appear in the future, and part of his evidence is likely to be heard in camera after an application was submitted before the commission.

The application is expected to be heard in the coming days.

Khan was dismissed from the police service this month after he failed to appear before a disciplinary hearing.

Sowetan