KwaNdelu apologises after Lwandle massacre as questions mount

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Gunmen stormed the establishment in Lwandle, Cape Town, at about 1.46am on Sunday and opened fire on patrons, killing five people at the scene. Picture:

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KwaNdelu Shisanyama has apologised to the families of the 10 people killed and 11 others wounded in a mass shooting at its Lwandle premises as questions mount over why the establishment was operating in the early hours on Sunday.

Gunmen stormed the establishment in Lwandle, Cape Town, at about 1.46am and opened fire on patrons, killing five people at the scene. Another five later died from their injuries in hospital.

In a statement issued after the massacre, KwaNdelu expressed its condolences and apologised to the families of those killed, the injured, its employees and the wider community.

“We humbly ask for forgiveness and sincerely apologise for the pain, grief and suffering experienced by the families, those who were injured, our employees and the wider community,” the establishment said.

KwaNdelu described itself as a food establishment whose business centres on braaied meat and other food. It said it does not sell alcohol and its normal trading hours are strictly until 10 pm.

However, videos circulating on social media and apparently taken shortly before the shooting show patrons consuming alcohol at the establishment.

KwaNdelu acknowledged its premises had remained active well beyond its normal operating hours on the night of the shooting, saying this was because of a Heritage Day celebration.

“On this particular occasion, the premises remained active beyond our normal trading hours as part of a Heritage Day celebration,” it said.

“We recognise there are many questions surrounding the circumstances of this tragic incident. We do not wish to speculate on matters that are under investigation and believe the relevant authorities should be allowed to establish the facts.”

The shooting has sparked political reactions, with opposition parties calling for urgent measures to tackle violent crime in the province.

EFF Western Cape provincial chairperson Unathi Ntame said the Lwandle massacre was not an isolated incident and blamed what he described as failures in policing and safety in predominantly black communities.

“The DA has consistently failed to deal with crime in black townships, focusing all its resources and police visibility on the comfort and protection of leafy white areas while black people live in squalour and under constant fear of violence, hijacking and robberies,” Ntame said.

He called on Western Cape police to urgently deploy additional resources to investigate the massacre and other unresolved cases and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC) described the scale of the killings as horrifying and reiterated its support for the reinstatement of the death penalty.

“These massacres reinforce ACC’s call for the reinstatement of the death penalty. This remains our policy position, which we will pursue through the constitutional and democratic processes of our country,” the party said.

It also called on the government to consider targeted lockdowns and intensive security operations in communities experiencing extreme levels of violent crime, arguing the interventions should be similar in scale and urgency to measures implemented during the Covid-19 lockdown.

DA spokesperson on police Lisa Schickerling said South Africa could not become accustomed to heavily armed criminals walking into public places, killing people and disappearing without consequences.

“These attacks demand more than manhunts after the bloodshed. South Africa needs a stronger crime intelligence capability that can penetrate criminal networks, identify threats and disrupt gangs, extortion networks and organised crime before they strike. The instability at the very top of policing is not helping,” she said.

According to police, five people died at the scene while another five succumbed to their injuries after being taken to medical facilities. Police said 11 people were wounded.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Sizakhele Dyantyi has established a multidisciplinary team, led by serious and violent crime detectives, to investigate the massacre and hunt for those responsible.

Police said no arrests had been made.

Investigators are also probing whether business rivalry could have been behind the attack, though the motive has not yet been established.

SA Police Service management has increased police deployments in Lwandle while detectives continue their investigation and search for the gunmen.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward, saying all information received will be treated in strict confidence.

TimesLIVE