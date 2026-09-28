The AM Check-in | Bloodied ground, scattered food tells of Wedela massacre chaos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

WATCH | Bloodied ground, scattered food tells of Wedela massacre chaos

Forensic police investigators at Dora’s Tavern in Wedela on the West Rand, where 17 people were killed by unknown assailants. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Just 100m from Dora’s Tavern in Wedela Extension 3, near Carletonville on the West Rand, the bloodstained ground tells the story of the horror that unfolded on Saturday night and left 17 people dead.

At the scene, blood stains remained scattered across the ground where the mass shooting that also left 15 people wounded is alleged to have started shortly after 9pm.

Outside, a braai stand lay overturned, while raw chicken feet and heads, forks, charcoal, cooking oil and spices were scattered across the ground. That is where a hawker was busy plying his trade when the bullets that started flying struck him.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Client takes Cartrack to consumer watchdog over rejected R150k claim

A Cartrack client is unhappy after the company rejected his claim. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

A Cartrack client has taken the company to the National Consumer Commission (NCC) after his R150,000 warranty claim for his stolen car was rejected because he had failed to test his tracking device every three months.

The company also repudiated Ofentse Vinjwa’s claim because he had missed a few payments.

Vinjwa’s car was stolen in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, in June. The 36-year-old man told Sowetan Consumer his claim for the R150,000 warranty Cartrack offers to its clients if their stolen vehicle is not found has been met with rejection by the company with unfair reasoning.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

‘Fathers must understand their sons are watching them’: Ramaphosa on GBVF

Again condemning the spike in GBVF, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was time for men to say: ‘Enough is enough. Not in our name.’ Picture: (Parliament)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on fathers and men across South Africa to take a firm stand against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), saying the fight must begin in homes and in the way boys are raised.

Speaking at the 150th anniversary of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in South Africa at the Alberton Civic Centre, Ramaphosa urged men to say, “Enough is enough. Not in our name.”

This is after the 10th woman found dead in the Ekurhuleni municipality during the past two months has been identified as Ntombifuthi Nxumalo, whose body was found on Saturday morning in Thembisa near the Mooifontein Cemetery in the Vusimuzi section.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan