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WATCH LIVE | Taxi boss Bafana Sindane appears at Madlanga commission

Controversial taxi boss Sindane is a close ally of compatriot Joe Sibanyoni

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Controversial taxi boss Oupa “Bafana” Sindane is expected to take the hot seat at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.

Sindane, who is a close ally of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, wanted a court interdict to shield him from the Madlanga commission, arguing he fears self-incrimination risk if he answers questions on discussions about employment or support of “izinkabi” (commonly refers to contract killers).

TimesLIVE

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