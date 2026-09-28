WATCH | West Rand tavern shooting death toll rises to 18

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The death toll from the mass shooting at a tavern in Wedela, Carletonville, on the West Rand has risen to 18.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a victim has died in hospital.

Muridili said only four of the deceased have been identified, and they are two South Africans and two Lesotho nationals.

All the injured victims in hospital have been identified. “According to information provided to the police, five were shot in the upper body and are critically wounded, while the others are in a stable condition,” Muridili said.

The shooting occurred at about 9.30pm on Saturday when armed gunmen arrived at the tavern and opened fire on patrons seated outside.

They then stormed inside the tavern and continued shooting. Police said 17 people died at the scene and 15 were injured.

Police said the suspects were armed with AK47 rifles and pistols. They allegedly searched some patrons and took their cellphones before fleeing the scene in two unidentified vehicles.

Two vehicles were also set alight during the incident.

Muridili said Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has established a dedicated multidisciplinary team to investigate the shooting.

“The team comprises seasoned murder and robbery detectives, crime intelligence and crime scene investigation members, and is led by a senior brigadier responsible for crime investigation services in the province,” Muridili said.

She said police are investigating 18 counts of murder, 18 counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious damage to property and armed robbery.

Muridili said Operation Prosper, which includes the South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service specialised operational units such as the tactical response team and public order policing, has also been roped in to update its operational matrix and intensify operations in Wedela and surrounding areas.

No arrests have been made so far.

TimesLIVE