Uganda sets general election for January 15

Uganda’s electoral commission on Tuesday named January 15 as the date for the country’s general election, at which octogenarian President Yoweri Museveni will seek to extend his rule to nearly half a century.

Now Africa’s fourth longest-ruling leader, Museveni’s government has changed the constitution twice to remove age and term limits, allowing him to remain in office since 1986.

As in the 2021 election, Museveni’s main rival is expected to be 43-year-old pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, who has parlayed his singing stardom to amass a large support base among young voters. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, says Museveni won the last election through ballot-stuffing, intimidation of voters, bribery and other rigging tactics.

Governing party officials dismiss the accusation and say Museveni won through genuine support.

Six other candidates representing smaller parties are contesting the presidential race, and voters will also elect members of parliament.

A former rebel, Museveni has been credited with stabilising Uganda, promoting economic growth and combating HIV/Aids. But critics denounce his government’s suppression of political opponents, human rights abuses and corruption scandals. Officials have denied allegations of rights abuses and say those detained are subject to due process.

Museveni’s government hopes the start of crude oil exports next year from fields operated by France’s TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and China’s CNOOC 0883.HK will help propel economic growth into double digits.

Uganda is a significant geopolitical player in East Africa and has troops deployed in Somalia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea as part of peacekeeping, anti-insurgency or military co-operation missions.

Reuters