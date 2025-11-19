Nigeria steps up search for 25 abducted schoolgirls in northwestern Kebbi region

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police said men armed with rifles stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in the town of Maga at about 4am on Monday, arriving on motorcycles in an apparently well-planned attack.

Nigerian security forces on Tuesday intensified a search for 25 girls abducted by gunmen from a boarding school in northwestern Kebbi, the latest school abduction as widespread insecurity continues to plague the country.

Parents who gathered at the school said two girls had managed to escape their abductors on Monday night.

The attackers exchanged gunfire with police before scaling the perimeter fence and abducting the students.

Most of the students and those kidnapped are Muslim, the dominant religion in the region, school officials said.

“We must find the children. Act decisively and professionally on all intelligence. Success is not optional,” Lt-Gen Waidi Shaibu, Nigeria’s chief of army staff, told troops during a visit to Kebbi on Tuesday.

Nazifi Isa, a resident, said he heard about the kidnappings at the school after dawn prayers at a mosque. He got on his motorbike and headed to the school, where he learned one of his two daughters was among those taken.

“Since yesterday, we haven’t eaten, and my wife is in tears. I can’t go back home to see her because I know how distraught she is,” Isa told Reuters by phone.

NIGERIA UNDER PRESSURE FROM TRUMP

Nigeria has faced increased US scrutiny since President Donald Trump threatened military action over what he said is the persecution of Christians by Islamist insurgents including Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) and Boko Haram.

Nigeria is battling insurgents in the northeast, while kidnappings for ransom by armed groups have increased in the northwest and clashes continue between cattle herders and farmers in the middle belt.

The Iswap said its fighters abducted and executed an army general in the northeast at the weekend in a blow to Nigeria’s counterinsurgency fight.

Local media reported on Monday another armed gang abducted 64 people, including women and children, in Zamfara state, which borders Kebbi.

Many kidnappings go unreported because they happen in remote areas where communication is patchy.

ECHOES OF CHIBOK KIDNAPPING

At Maga school, some parents waited in hope their children would be found alive.

The attack echoed Boko Haram’s 2014 kidnapping of more than 300 mostly Christian Chibok girls, which sparked global outrage.

Some girls escaped, others were released after years in captivity and negotiations with their abductors, but many have never returned.

Since then, hundreds more have been kidnapped from schools and universities for ransoms.

Reuters