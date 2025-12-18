Africa

At least 12 killed in Nigeria mining site attack, says group

Amnesty International said the gunmen went house-to-house in Gobirawa Chali in Zamfara, Nigeria, killing more than 20 people. Stock photo.
The latest attack underscores persistent insecurity on the Plateau, a flashpoint of Nigeria’s volatile Middle Belt region. Stock photo. (123RF/ZABELIN)

At least 12 people were killed and three others abducted when gunmen attacked a mining site in Atoso village in Nigeria’s restive Plateau state, a local group leader said on Wednesday.

Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, who heads the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), said the attackers, who locals identified as armed Fulani militias, struck late on Tuesday, leaving five others hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo confirmed investigations are under way.

The latest attack underscores persistent insecurity on the Plateau, a flashpoint of Nigeria’s volatile Middle Belt region, where ethnic and religious strife has long fuelled deadly farmer-herder clashes. Violence keeps surging despite repeated government vows to restore peace.

Tuesday’s attack came just days after four children were killed in a nearby village, Mwantiri said, accusing authorities of ignoring early warning signs.

The BYM is urging the government to deploy more security forces to enforce a ban on open grazing, and rescue the abducted victims.

Reuters


