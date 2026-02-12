SA’s 2025 maize harvest 30% higher than previous year

South Africa produced 30% more maize in 2024/25 compared with the previous season, the crop estimates liaison committee said on Thursday.
The committee’s final summer crop estimates put the 2025 harvest at 16.65-million tonnes, up from the 12.85-million tonnes harvested the season before.
The harvest consists of 8.45-million tonnes of white maize for human consumption and 8.2-million tonnes of yellow maize, mainly for animal feed.
