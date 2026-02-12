SA’s 2025 maize harvest 30% higher than previous year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The crop estimates liaison committee says South Africa produced 30% more maize in 2024/25 compared with the previous season. Picture:

South Africa produced 30% more maize in 2024/25 compared with the previous season, the crop estimates liaison committee said on Thursday.

The committee’s final summer crop estimates put the 2025 harvest at 16.65-million tonnes, up from the 12.85-million tonnes harvested the season before.

The harvest consists of 8.45-million tonnes of white maize for human consumption and 8.2-million tonnes of yellow maize, mainly for animal feed.