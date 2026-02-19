‘I want my money’: Victims confront scam suspect’s sister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A woman who had gone to confront an alleged property scammer at her office over outstanding money from the sale of her mother’s house says she watched in disbelief as police arrested the alleged swindler during their meeting.

Masechaba Chengosho, 47, said she was at Petunia Macingwane’s office in Gandhi Square, in Johannesburg’s CBD, on Monday seeking answers about funds paid by homebuyers into Macingwane’s account.

“But while we were going through the calculations of the money she received from the buyers, police officers entered the office and placed her under arrest,” Chengosho said.

According to Chengosho, she had sold her mother’s Orange Farm house and was in the process of buying her another one. Macingwane, CEO and director of Petu Estate, is alleged to have handled the sale.

“As I was asking her questions about the money and she was about to answer... that is when the police arrived.

“I was shocked when she was arrested. Even the police could see how frightened I was that day. I even had a runny tummy that night. We didn’t know what type of person we were dealing with,” she said.

Chengosho said the buyers had paid R193,000 for the house in November, but her mother received only R70,000 in December.

“Since the money was paid [in November], she [Macingwane] never spoke to us. We were the ones chasing her, asking how far the process was,” she said.

Macingwane appeared in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Wednesday, facing a charge of fraud. She is accused of posing as a lawyer while allegedly defrauding homebuyers. The matter was postponed to February 25.

A source close to the investigation told Sowetan that Macingwane was arrested while she was “busy with another fraud”.

“She was caught in the act while making several transactions,” said the source.

The buyers who had paid the R193,000 were also in court, demanding their money. Nomaswazi Nhlapo said she and her husband, Sibusiso Tshabalala, used his pension fund to buy the home.

The couple, who are still renting in Palm Springs, Vaal, said they could no longer keep up with rent payments; hence, they wanted to buy their own home.

“We decided that before the money ran out, we might as well do the right thing and buy the house,” Nhlapo said.

On Wednesday after Macingwane’s appearance, emotions ran high; the victims turned their frustrations on Macingwane’s sister, Sibongile, following her and saying they want their money.

Even before the matter was called, tensions boiled over inside the court gallery, where some complainants confronted Sibongile.

When proceedings ended, several victims followed Sibongile outside as she walked with her sister’s lawyer, demanding their money back.

“I want my money now. I am not leaving here without getting my money,” said Tshabalala, 45, who is still waiting to move in.

Tshabalala was later seen on his cellphone, allegedly speaking directly to Macingwane, who is in police custody, insisting his money be returned.

He then told Sowetan that he did not want her to be released on bail.

“We have been waiting for that house for two months. When I heard she was arrested, all I could think of was my money.”

Among those in court was alleged victim Nokuthula Kgoadi, who said she believes Macingwane’s arrest signals a turning point.

Kgoadi said she and her husband paid R700,000 for a property in Bramley, only to later discover the paperwork was not legitimate.

“This is a start. If you are a victim, you must definitely come through and make sure she stays in jail because we are fighting that she doesn’t get bail.”

Macingwane was arrested in November 2023 in connection with an alleged housing scam and released on bail.

While she was out on bail, she allegedly defrauded other victims.

That case is set to return to court on April 1 for pre-trial proceedings.

Sowetan understands police are on the hunt for her other accomplices.