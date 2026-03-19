At least eight bodies recovered in Comoros from boat carrying African migrants

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Authorities believe the migrants were attempting to reach Mayotte, a French territory located between Mozambique and Madagascar.

At least eight bodies have been recovered from a boat carrying African migrants that was found on the coast of Comoros, officials on the Indian Ocean archipelago nation said on Thursday.

Authorities believe the migrants were attempting to reach Mayotte, a French territory between Mozambique and Madagascar.

The vessel was discovered late on Wednesday after residents of the coastal town of Mitsamiouli heard cries for help and alerted police, a local hospital director told Reuters.

There were conflicting reports on the death toll.

Comoros interior minister Mohamed Ahamada said eight bodies had been recovered and that he would provide an update later. The hospital director said the toll could reach 17, adding that survivors reported they were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, though police were still working to verify nationalities.

Search and rescue operations were continuing on Thursday, said the Comoros civil security directorate.

A security source told Reuters the boat had been carrying about 50 people.

Migrants often attempt the dangerous crossing to Mayotte, which — though the poorest of France’s overseas territories — offers access to the French welfare system.

In 2024, at least 25 people died near Mayotte after human traffickers capsized their boat, according to the UN migration agency IOM, which has said thousands have died on the route over the years.

Reuters