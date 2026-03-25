WATCH | Ghana’s President Mahama tells US it is ‘normalising’ erasure of black history

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Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama is in New York to propose a resolution at the UN General Assembly to recognise transatlantic slavery as the “gravest crime in the history of humankind” and to call for reparations. File photo.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, speaking in New York on Tuesday, criticised the US administration for what he described as normalising the erasure of black history, warning that such policies could have ripple effects elsewhere.

Since his return to power, US President Donald Trump has targeted US cultural and historical institutions — from museums to monuments to national parks — to remove what he calls “anti-American” ideology.

His declarations and executive orders have led to the dismantling of slavery exhibits, the restoration of Confederate statues and other moves that civil rights advocates say could reverse decades of social progress.

“These policies are becoming a template for other governments as well as some private institutions,” Mahama said, speaking at an event on slavery reparations at the UN. “At the very least, they are slowly normalising the erasure.”

Mahama said in the US, black history courses were being removed from school curricula, institutions were being mandated to stop teaching the “truth of slavery, segregation and racism,” and books addressing these subjects were increasingly banned.

Asked about Mahama’s remarks, a White House spokesperson said Trump had done more for black Americans than any other president, and that he was proud to have received “historic support” from the black community in the 2024 election.

“He is working around the clock to deliver for them and make our country greater than ever before,” the spokesperson said.

Ghana to propose slavery resolution at UN

Mahama, who last year announced a deal to accept West Africans deported by the US, previously criticised Trump for his false claims of white genocide and land seizures in South Africa, calling them an insult to Africans.

Mahama is in New York to propose a resolution at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to recognise transatlantic slavery as the “gravest crime in the history of humankind” and to call for reparations.

The West African nation has been a leading advocate for reparations, a cause that has gained significant momentum in recent years, even as a growing backlash has emerged.

Several Western leaders have opposed even discussing the subject, with critics arguing that today’s states and institutions ‌should not ⁠be held responsible for historical wrongs.

The draft resolution urges member states to engage in dialogue on reparations, including issuing formal apologies, returning stolen artefacts, providing financial compensation and ensuring guarantees of non-repetition.

The resolution has been backed by the nations of the AU and the Caribbean Community, as well as countries such as Brazil.

Ghana’s foreign minister Samuel Ablakwa said the EU and the US had already communicated they would not back the resolution.

The EU and US missions to the UN did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reuters