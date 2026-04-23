Nigeria moves to ease airline crisis with debt relief

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People disembark a commercial plane at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. Nigerian carriers have threatened to halt operations over crippling fuel prices. Picture taken with a mobile phone.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has agreed in principle to write off part of domestic airlines’ debts to aviation agencies following successful talks, after carriers threatened to halt operations over crippling fuel prices, aviation minister Festus Keyamo said on Wednesday.

Tinubu asked for a formal request to be submitted immediately, with the percentage of the write‑off to be determined by him, Keyamo said.

The government will also set up a committee to review taxes, levies and fees charged on domestic air tickets, and to recommend cuts to ease pressure on airlines and passengers.

Fuel marketers will meet with officials on Thursday to try to quickly resolve the disputes over fuel pricing, said oil ministry secretary Patience Oyekunle.

Soaring jet fuel prices have upended the global aviation industry as a consequence of the Iran war, forcing airlines to raise fares, curb growth plans and rethink forecasts.

Reuters