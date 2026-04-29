Kenya’s Equity hunts for acquisitions in Zambia, Angola and Mozambique

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Equity Group's chief executive officer, James Mwangi, is looking for opportunities and following trade routes.

Kenya’s Equity Group is seeking acquisitions in Angola, Zambia and Mozambique to tap fast growth driven by infrastructure development and rich mineral resources, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The banking group, which began 35 years ago as a rural building society in central Kenya, has grown into the country’s most profitable lender, outpacing foreign and local rivals.

It has also been bolstered by expanding into neighbouring markets, including the acquisition of two banks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2015 and 2020, where Equity is now the second-largest lender.

The DRC plays a key role in a regional trade and transport corridor that Equity aims to expand into, said CEO James Mwangi.

“There is an opportunity we can get in Angola, Zambia and Mozambique,” he said in an interview. “It’s not just about countries, it’s about following our customers and following trade routes,” he added, saying Equity wanted to enter those markets at the “earliest opportunity”.

Long-term growth prospects are supported by demographics, commodities and infrastructure investment but constrained by shallow capital markets, currency volatility and uneven regulation

Alongside deposits of critical minerals such as copper and cobalt, the target nations have oil and natural gas resources and stand to benefit from the US-backed Lobito transport corridor, which is at various stages of development.

Banking across the region remains fragmented, led by pan-African groups such as Equity, Ecobank and UBA, alongside state-linked and local lenders. Credit penetration remains low, while exposure to government debt is high.

Long-term growth prospects are supported by demographics, commodities and infrastructure investment but constrained by shallow capital markets, currency volatility and uneven regulation.

Equity has opted for acquisitions rather than greenfield expansion, saying that setting up new operations in structurally different markets - often with language and cultural barriers - can be difficult.

“It will be good to look for opportunities that are very well established and then transform and scale,” Mwangi said, pointing to the DRC where the two acquisitions helped Equity build a 24% market share.

“That has taught us that we are good at mergers and acquisitions,” he said.

Regional lenders have been circling Ethiopia, drawn by its population of more than 100-million

Equity has had a representative office in Ethiopia for seven years and is closely watching plans to open the banking sector to foreign lenders, Mwangi said, adding the group aimed to pursue an acquisition once full operations become possible.

“Our presence in that country using a rep office signifies our readiness to enter the market,” he said.

Regional lenders have been circling Ethiopia, drawn by its population of more than 100-million.

Mwangi said Equity was also focused on building resilience against shocks such as the Iran war, including through diversification into fast-growing businesses such as insurance and greater use of technologies including artificial intelligence.

Technology helped cut costs sharply last year, boosting profit, he said.

“We have assumed that the environment is characterised by shocks, and shocks are the norm now,” he said, adding the group’s financial technology arm, FinServe, was key to that strategy. “We are not spinning it off, because it’s the platform on which the business is built.”

Reuters