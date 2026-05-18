Uganda’s President Museveni signs contentious law to curb foreign influence

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Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni hopes a new law will curb foreign influence in his country. File photo

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has signed into law a contentious measure he says aims to curb foreign influence in the country despite heavy criticism from quarters such as the central bank, warning it could trigger “economic disaster”.

The 81-year-old Museveni, in power since 1986, has over the years regularly decried outside influence in Uganda, accusing domestic political rivals of receiving funding from abroad.

Museveni signed the legislation, making it law, his office said late on Sunday.

The Protection of Sovereignty Bill, passed this month, criminalises promotion of the “interests of a foreigner against the interests of Uganda” and requires foreign agents to register.

It also bans anyone working on behalf of foreign interests from developing or implementing policy without government approval.

Penalties for violations include up to 10 years in prison and steep cash fines.

Central bank governor ​Michael Atingi-Ego warned the law could diminish financial flows into Uganda and risk running down foreign exchange reserves, in a situation he called an “economic disaster for our country”.

The World Bank also criticised the legislation, saying it could expose to criminal liability a broad range of “routine development activities”.

Reuters