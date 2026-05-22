WATCH | DRC protesters torch Ebola tents over burial dispute

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Bodies of Ebola victims are highly infectious after death, Unsafe burials, in which family members handle the body without proper protective equipment, are a leading driver of transmission. File photo.

Protesters set fire to tents for Ebola patients after Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) authorities refused to give them the body of a victim they wanted to bury themselves, a beloved local footballer suspected to have died in the ongoing outbreak, Reuters witnesses said.

Police fired warning shots and teargas to defuse the incident in Ituri province which highlighted the struggle DRC authorities could face to enforce the safe burials of people with confirmed and suspected cases that are required to help contain the outbreak.

It took place in the town of Rwampara, which has been hit hard by the latest Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Bodies of Ebola victims are highly infectious after death, and unsafe burials, in which family members handle the body without proper protective equipment, are a leading driver of transmission.

The first known case in the current outbreak died in Bunia, Ituri’s provincial capital, on April 24 and the virus spread after his body was returned home to the nearby town of Mongbwalu and mourners gathered around and touched him during a funeral.

Protesters burn tents receiving patients

The family of footballer Eli Munongo Wangu on Thursday refused a safe burial for him, disputed the virus had killed him and demanded to take his body. Authorities buried him overnight into Friday, despite his family’s protests.

Munongo had played for several local teams and was a well-known figure in his neighbourhood. He had been admitted to hospital days earlier. A doctor told Reuters he was a suspected Ebola case and the hospital had taken samples to run tests. His mother told Reuters she believed her son had died of typhoid fever, not Ebola.

His family, friends and neighbours gathered outside the hospital to take his body and bury him themselves, against clear instructions that all bodies must be buried safely, said Jean-Claude Mukendi, a senior police officer co-ordinating security for the response in Ituri.

Soldiers tried to defuse the tension before police intervened, using teargas and firing warning shots to disperse the crowd, the Reuters witnesses said.

The crowd then set fire to two tents fitted with eight beds run by medical charity Alima, Mukendi said, before army and police reinforcements arrived to bring the situation under control.

The tents were completely burnt down, along with a body due to be buried that day. Six patients were receiving treatment in the tents and are now being cared for at the hospital, Alima said.

Contact tracing patients who may have fled

Batakura Zamundu Mugeni, a local customary chief who was present at the scene, said authorities were working with health officials to track down any patients who may have fled and contact cases.

Mukendi blamed the unrest on “young people who do not grasp the reality of the disease”.

Mistrust and disinformation hampered the response to previous Ebola outbreaks in the DRC. Hundreds of health centres were attacked by armed groups and angry civilians during the 2018-2020 outbreak in North Kivu province, the second deadliest on record with nearly 2,300 fatalities.

The current outbreak, which the DRC government declared on Friday, is the third-largest on record, with 160 suspected deaths out of 670 suspected cases, according to DRC health ministry data published on Thursday.

DRC’s national soccer team has been forced to cancel World Cup buildup events in Kinshasa due to the outbreak and will instead continue preparations in Belgium to comply with US travel restrictions, a team spokesperson said.

Reuters