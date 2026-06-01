Ebola recoveries bring signs of hope in DRC as suspected cases emerge outside Africa

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Furaha Tikamanyire, 29, a DRC health worker who recovered from the Ebola virus, receives her certificate of discharge at the Evangelical Medical Centre with WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on May 31 2026.

Four nurses who were being treated for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus have been discharged from a hospital in Bunia in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after recovering from the disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday.

More recoveries are expected, especially when people are diagnosed early and able to access care, and as the response to the outbreak intensifies.

WHO Director-General Tedros urged early care for Ebola symptoms during a visit to a new treatment facility in eastern Congo, as cases continued to rise across three provinces pic.twitter.com/9sdlqYkDP0 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 31, 2026

A laboratory worker had also recovered earlier this week, the agency said, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from the virus to five. However, suspected cases are being looked into in Brazil and Italy tied to travel to affected nations.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country has increased to 282, with 42 deaths, after 19 new positive test results were recorded, according to data distributed by the communications ministry.

Earlier this month the WHO declared the outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus in the DRC and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern, though it does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while on a Saturday visit to Bunia, the capital of the eastern DRC province of Ituri, noted that though there currently is no licenced vaccine or treatment for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus, “it is not without hope”, as it can be survived with good medical care.

Suspected cases outside Africa

The outbreak, the 17th in the DRC and the third-largest since Ebola was discovered half a century ago, is outpacing the global response, which got off to a late start.

“The risk of regional spread is already happening,” Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a Financial Mail op-ed published on Sunday. It said more than 1,100 suspected cases are being investigated.

In Brazil, a man with a suspected case of Ebola in São Paulo tested positive for meningitis. Another suspected case emerged in Rio de Janeiro, where the patient tested positive for malaria, local health authorities said on Sunday. In neither case does the diagnosis rule out the possibility of Ebola, they said.

In the Sao Paulo case, a man from the DRC presented with a fever after recently visiting the African country, while in Rio the patient had recently travelled to Uganda.

In Italy, protocols for a suspected case of Ebola were triggered in Sardinia’s capital Cagliari for a man who had flown back from the DRC on Saturday with some symptoms, but the health ministry said early on Monday he had tested negative.

The ministry said: “We confirm that the risk [of Ebola] in Italy remains very low.”

Reuters