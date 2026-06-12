Indian sailors, ship fined $6m in Lagos cocaine case

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The case is part of a broader crackdown by Nigerian authorities on drug trafficking through key commercial entry points such as Lagos. File photo: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

A Nigerian court has convicted 11 Indian sailors and their vessel over the trafficking of cocaine into the country, imposing fines totalling $6m (R97.5m), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Thursday.

The federal high court in Lagos found the crew of the merchant ship MV Aruna Hulya guilty after authorities discovered 31.5kg of cocaine concealed aboard the vessel at Apapa port earlier this year.

The case is part of a broader crackdown by Nigerian authorities on drug trafficking through key commercial entry points such as Lagos.

Nigeria has been working to strengthen enforcement against drug trafficking networks, which often use the country as a transit route for illicit substances destined for Europe and other markets.

The crew, including captain Sharma Shashi Bhushan and 10 other Indian nationals, were arrested on January 2 after NDLEA operatives found the drugs hidden in one of the ship’s storage compartments, the agency said.

In its ruling, the court convicted all 12 defendants, including the vessel itself, under Nigeria’s anti-drug laws. The ship, which transported the drugs, was also tried under the local law. A spokesperson for the drug enforcement agency said the defendants had agreed the terms of the conviction and this was presented to the judge for the seal of the court.

Each crew member was ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 naira (about R1,200), while the ship was directed to pay $5.3m (R86.1m) in restitution to the Nigerian government. The ship’s owners are liable for the fine, and if they can’t pay, the vessel is auctioned off.

Three senior officers on board were also fined $100,000 (R1.6m) each, while the remaining crew members were ordered to pay $50,000 (R813,000) each, bringing the total financial penalties to about $6m.

NDLEA chair Mohamed Buba Marwa said the judgment sends a strong signal to international drug trafficking networks.