At least 30 deaths at DRC camp show Ebola could be spreading fast

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Relatives and friends mourn next to the coffin of a person who died of Ebola before the burial at Nyamurongo Cemetery, one month after an Ebola outbreak was declared, in Bunia, eastern DRC, on June 18 2026. Picture: Reuters

At least 30 people have died since the start of May in one camp for displaced civilians in northeast Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a death rate that camp officials said was unprecedented and, because of the symptoms, could indicate Ebola is spreading fast there.

It was not possible to confirm the causes of death because patients or their relatives in Kigonze camp in Bunia — the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in the DRC — had until Thursday refused testing the living or dead, a camp spokesperson and aid organisation Caritas said.

However, all had symptoms including headaches, fever and vomiting, which are associated with Ebola, a camp spokesperson, a bereaved father, three aid sources and a civil society leader told Reuters.

“People didn’t just die like this before,” camp spokesperson Desire Grodya Bapi told Reuters.

The deaths in Kigonze, which has more than 15,000 residents, raise fears that Ebola may be circulating undetected among eastern DRC’s more than 5-million displaced people, with resistance to testing compounding the challenge posed by severely limited sanitation measures.

Bodies covered in sheets

Camp president Dz’djo Ndrutsi Etienne said 10 people were buried this week. Grodya said the camp typically recorded between one and three deaths per month.

People didn’t just die like this before. — Camp spokesperson Desire Grodya Bapi

Justin Zanamuzi, director of Catholic aid organisation Caritas, which helps Kigonze’s residents, said his team on Wednesday saw several bodies covered in sheets, including a pregnant woman and children.

Footage from Thursday shared by the civil society leader and verified by Reuters showed health teams in hazmat suits disinfecting more bodies and preparing tiny coffins next to a crucifix as mourners wailed.

Health workers in full personal protective equipment disinfect a coffin while preparing for the burial of Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp in Bunia, eastern DRC, on June 18 2026, one month after the outbreak was declared. Picture: Reuters (Gradel Muyisa Mumbere)

“Our team tried to persuade people to accept doctors to inspect the bodies. They completely refused,” Zanamuzi said.

The outbreak in the country was first declared by DRC officials on May 15, but the officials said the deaths had begun earlier in the month.

Grodya said health workers had now taken samples from five victims and were awaiting the results. Cholera also has Ebola-like symptoms and spreads quickly in poor communities, though it tends not to transmit from person to person.

Camp resident Kato Lonu, 47, lost two children, including a six-month-old. “These are conditions that no human being should have to live in. If you look around, people are dying one after another,” he said.

Overflowing toilets among challenges

Four aid workers said the spike in deaths highlighted how communities were now more exposed to diseases such as Ebola as donors, including key contributor the US under President Donald Trump, have cut funding for water, hygiene and sanitation, which are essential in fighting a disease that spreads through bodily fluids such as human waste.

Our team tried to persuade people to accept doctors to inspect the bodies. They completely refused — Justin Zanamuzi, director of Catholic aid organisation Caritas

Data compiled by the UN showed that funding for toilets and handwashing stations in the DRC more than halved between 2024 and 2025, to about $38m (R624.8m), and this year’s $80m (R1.31bn) appeal is only 21% funded.

The DRC has hundreds of camps for civilians fleeing war, some home to 100,000 people. Ebola deaths have already been recorded in another camp in the same province of Ituri, which has more than 90% of nearly 900 confirmed cases.

In Kigonze, large families share the same plastic tent spaced less than a metre apart, and children wander its dirt alleyways barefoot.

There are toilets marked USAid — Washington’s international aid agency dismantled by Trump — and an aid source said the agency helped fund their construction.

However, Grodya and the aid source said there were not enough toilets and they often overflowed.

“The latrines, they fill up very quickly, and people have to empty them themselves, with their bare hands,” Grodya said.

USAid to fight Ebola

Washington has been the top supporter of water, sanitation, and hygiene (Wash) services in the DRC and provided more than $60m (R986.6m) in Wash services in 2024 to reduce the spread of diseases, a summary shared by a former USAid official showed.

The Trump administration has defended the cuts, saying it wants to focus on “hyper-prioritised life-saving humanitarian assistance”. Washington has committed more than $375m (R6.16bn) in direct Ebola funding.

There was no immediate comment from the US state department.

Reuters could not establish exactly how much, if anything, Washington now gives to Kigonze.

But four aid groups — Mercy Corps, Danish Refugee Council, Care International, and Oxfam — said their US-funded Wash projects for displaced people in the three Ebola-affected provinces were scaled back or dropped since last year’s cuts.

The latrines, they fill up very quickly, and people have to empty them themselves, with their bare hands. — Grodya, the camp spokesperson

Mercy Corps built 82 taps and more than 400 public toilets serving over 125,000 displaced people in 2024. This year, funding cuts mean that fewer than 19,000 people are being served by six taps and no public toilets, the aid group said.

Reuters