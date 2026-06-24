France reports Ebola case in doctor returning from humanitarian mission in Congo

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A doctor has been isolated after testing positive for Ebola following a humanitarian mission in Congo. Picture: Reuters

A doctor returning from a humanitarian mission in Congo has tested positive for Ebola, the country’s first case of the virus during the current outbreak, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The patient is being isolated and authorities are contact tracing, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the risk for the general European population was low.

Congo’s Ebola outbreak, which has infected more than 1,000 people and killed 267, has had the largest number of confirmed cases within the first month of any episode of the disease, the World Health Organisation has said.

Reuters