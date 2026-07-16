Africa

Nigeria launches $500m farm fund to drive food security

Vice-president unveils initiative to boost Niger Delta agriculture

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Nigerian vice-president Kashim Shettima said the fund would invest in various areas, including aquaculture, palm oil and marine resources, leveraging financing from multilateral lenders and private investors. Picture: (Marvellous Durowaiye)

Nigeria has launched a $500m (R8.16bn) agriculture investment fund for the oil-producing Niger Delta region, seeking to raise food output, attract private investment and strengthen food security, vice-president Kashim Shettima said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investment summit for the region in Abuja, Shettima said the fund would invest in areas including aquaculture, palm oil and marine resources, leveraging financing from multilateral lenders and private investors.

The fund will operate as a commercial, returns-driven investment vehicle spanning crops, livestock, fisheries and marine resources.

Shettima did not disclose the fund’s financing structure, but said it would pool commitments from the World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and private investors.

The fund aligns with Nigeria’s food security drive, which includes plans to deploy 10,000 tractors over five years and expand farm mechanisation.

Reuters

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