Africa

Nigeria’s Tinubu approves army expansion to 12 divisions with 28,000 new recruits

President seeks to modernise armed forces amid rising security threats

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu approved four new army divisions in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City. Picture: (Kin Cheung)

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved an expansion of the army to 12 divisions from eight and the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel, the presidency said on Friday, as the government seeks to bolster its response to persistent security threats.

Tinubu approved four new army divisions in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City, said spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

The government also approved an increase in investment in equipment, operational readiness and troop welfare to modernise the armed forces.

The expanded 12-division structure will retain headquarters in eight cities, with the new formations covering parts of central, northeastern and southern Nigeria.

The expansion will be implemented in two phases, with the 5th, 9th and 10th divisions operational by September and the 83rd division in Benin City by December.

Nigeria is grappling with a 17-year-old Islamist insurgency in the northeast, banditry and kidnappings in the northwest, communal violence in the central region and separatist agitation in the southeast.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Section 89 impeachment inquiry on hold as Gana weighs next steps after court order

2

City Power withdraws services from Joburg township where only 3% of clients pay for electricity

3

Family, artists pay tribute to veteran actor Sebogodi

4

‘Mapitsi’ opens up about kidnapping storyline on ‘Skeem Saam’

5

The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Related Articles