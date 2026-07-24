WATCH | Court visits jungle lab at centre of Nigeria’s biggest meth bust

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A Nigerian court visited a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Ogun State, the country’s largest drug bust, as lawyers and the accused gathered on-site to examine chemicals, equipment, and other evidence cited in the prosecution’s case.

In May, Nigeria’s anti-drug agency charged 10 suspects, including three Mexicans, arrested during a raid on a methamphetamine lab.

The defendants were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos on an 11-count charge of operating an illegal drug lab, producing 2.67 tonnes of meth, and drug trafficking, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said.

They were arrested in co-ordinated raids in Lagos and neighbouring Ogun State between May 16 and May 18, the agency added. Drugs and precursor chemicals seized in the operation had an estimated street value of $363m (R6.09bn).

The defendants pleaded not guilty and were remanded.

The case highlights growing concerns that foreign drug cartels are expanding their footprint in Nigeria.

Reuters