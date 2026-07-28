Cyberattack hits Unitel ahead of stock market debut

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The state-owned operator serves more than 21-million customers in Angola, a country with an estimated population of 39-million.

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Angola’s largest telecoms operator, Unitel, said on Tuesday it had suffered a cyberattack that disrupted voice, mobile data, and internet services nationwide, a day before the state-owned company is due to list shares on the local stock exchange.

Unitel said in a statement that it detected the attack at about 3.20am SAST on Tuesday. The incident affected its technology infrastructure, disrupting services across the country.

The state-owned operator serves more than 21-million customers in Angola, a country with an estimated population of 39-million.

Unitel is scheduled to list shares on Angola’s stock exchange on Wednesday as part of a broader government push to attract private investment and reduce the state’s role in the economy. The offering was oversubscribed by more than 20%.

“Services remain affected at this time,” the company said, adding that efforts to restore them were continuing.

The operator did not say when services would be fully restored or provide details about the nature of the cyberattack.

Reuters