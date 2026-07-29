Five Kenyan security officers killed in ‘al-Shabaab attack’ near Somalia border

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Five Kenyan security officers were killed in a clash with suspected al-Shabaab militants near the Somali border. Picture:

Five Kenyan security officers were killed in a clash with suspected al-Shabaab militants in the county of Mandera near the Somali border, police said.

The militant group has been battling for years to overthrow Somalia’s central government and establish its rule in the country, based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

A patrol team from SOG Alungu came into contact with al-Shabaab militants in the general area of Wantey dam — Police report

“A patrol team from SOG Alungu came into contact with al-Shabaab militants in the general area of Wantey dam,” police said after Tuesday’s clash at around noon.

Police are pursuing the militants, they said, after a reinforcement team sent to the area was hit by an improvised explosive device which destroyed an armoured vehicle, though no casualties were reported.

Al-Shabaab’s attacks in the region often target the military and civilians, with police saying in January the militants had killed a local chief and a teacher in the county of Garissa.

Reuters