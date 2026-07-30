Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye ‘unconscious in ICU’

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Detained Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye before he collapsed while attending a court session in Kampala on July 29 2026. Picture:

Detained Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who collapsed while in court on Wednesday, is unconscious and has been admitted to an intensive care unit, his wife said in an X post early on Thursday.

Besigye, 70, collapsed in a court in the capital Kampala where he is standing trial for treason. He was taken away in an ambulance.

He is unconscious, unable to speak and unresponsive even to a pain stimulus. — Winnie Byanyima, who heads ⁠the UN Aids programme

In a post on the X platform, Winnie Byanyima, who heads ⁠the UN Aids programme, said her husband had been admitted to ICU at Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital.

“He is unconscious, unable to speak and unresponsive even to a pain stimulus,” she said.

Government spokesperson Alan Kasujja did not answer a Reuters call for comment.

Besigye has been in custody since November 2024 after he was detained together with his aide Obeid Lutale in neighbouring Kenya. Both were repatriated to Uganda where they were charged with treason.

His lawyers, supporters and rights activists said the charges are politically motivated and his prolonged detention is part of an ongoing crackdown on opponents by long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni, 81, was declared winner of the last election in January though the results were rejected by runner-up Bobi Wine, who has since gone into exile in the US.

Reuters