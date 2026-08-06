Uganda approves sending troops for international force in Gaza

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Ugandan authorities on Thursday sought and won parliamentary approval to deploy troops to Gaza as part of an international force.

The successful motion, brought by the defence minister, is Uganda’s first public indication of its willingness to join the International Stabilisation Force for Gaza. Morocco has also pledged troops for the mission.

The force, proposed by US president Donald Trump’s Board of Peace in February, would be led by an American general, Maj- Gen Jasper Jeffers, who said in May that the 20,000-strong force would ensure “future prosperity and enduring peace” after the devastating Israel-Hamas war.

AP