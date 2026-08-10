Africa

Nigerian army rescues 33 people abducted by gunmen in northwest

Military pursues fleeing suspects after successful operation

Associated Press

Associated Press

FILE PHOTO:Since that operation began, gunmen kidnapped 20 people in Sokoto state in what a local government source there described as a spillover from the Zamfara crackdown.
Nigerian soldiers rescued 33 people abducted by gunmen while travelling through Zamfara state. Picture: (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo)

Nigerian troops have rescued 33 people who were abducted while travelling in Zamfara state, in the northwestern part of the country, the army said on Sunday.

A military operation was launched after unidentified gunmen kidnapped the group as they travelled through the Tsafe area of Zamfara on Saturday, said army spokesperson Aliyu Danja. He did not say which group was behind the attack.

“The troops engaged the terrorists with effective fire, forcing them to abandon the victims and flee into adjoining bushes,” Danja said. “The troops then secured and rescued all 33 abducted persons.”

The army is working to track the “fleeing terrorists”, he added.

Zamfara has seen a surge in killings and abductions in recent months. At least 32 people were killed in separate attacks in the state in June alone.

Apart from the conflict in the northwest and north-central regions of the country, an insurgency in the northeast has killed thousands of people and displaced millions, according to the UN.

The troops engaged the terrorists with effective fire, forcing them to abandon the victims and flee into adjoining bushes. The troops then secured and rescued all 33 abducted persons.

—  Army spokesperson Aliyu Danja

Despite repeated promises by President Bola Tinubu to address the crisis, security challenges in Africa’s most populous country continue to escalate.

AP

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