Africa

10 police officers killed in Nigeria rebel clash

Authorities mourn loss of 'gallant' officers amid escalating northern unrest

Associated Press

Associated Press

Amnesty International said the gunmen went house-to-house in Gobirawa Chali in Zamfara, Nigeria, killing more than 20 people. Stock photo.
The rebels were heavily armed and riding on motorcycles when they were intercepted by security forces. Stock photo: (123RF/ZABELIN)

A gun battle between rebels and Nigerian security forces has left 10 police officers dead in a remote part of the country’s conflict-battered north, authorities said on Tuesday.

The clash, which took place on Monday in the Sakaba council area of Kebbi state, also left two civilians and 17 of the rebels dead, police spokesperson Bashir Usman said in a statement.

The rebels were heavily armed and riding motorcycles when they were intercepted by security forces, Usman said. They were seen close to the border with Zamfara state, where armed gangs who frequently raid Nigerian towns and villages are concentrated.

“Tragically we lost 10 gallant police personnel in the engagement, while two others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention,” Usman said.

The attack is the latest in a cycle of violence in Africa’s most populous country, where gangs compete for territory and control of natural resources in villages where they outnumber overstretched security forces. Dozens have been killed in recent weeks across the north and security forces are often targeted.

The US government is providing military support to Nigeria under an agreement it says aims to protect Nigerian Christians, although much of that support is restricted to logistics and intelligence-gathering at the heart of the violence in the north.

AP

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