Mali leader pardons French man sentenced over alleged destabilisation plot

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Mali president Assimi Goïta has pardoned a French man who was sentenced in June to 20 years in prison for his alleged involvement in a plot to destabilise the country, an official statement said on Thursday.

Yann Vezilier was accused by Mali of engaging in the plot last year on behalf of French intelligence services.

The French foreign ministry has previously said Vezilier was carrying out a security cooperation mission and denied the accusations. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ‌Reuters on Thursday.

Mr Vezilier was tried and convicted following a fair trial. — Mali government statement

The statement signed by Mali’s government spokesperson said the pardon did not call into question the facts established by the conviction. It also said Vezilier will have to immediately leave the country.

“The transitional government emphasises that Mr Vezilier was tried and convicted following a fair trial, without any interference,” the statement said.

France’s once-close relationship with its former colonies in West Africa’s Sahel region has soured in recent years since military officers overthrew civilian governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Paris has withdrawn its troops involved in an operation to combat Islamist militants there under pressure from the countries’ new leadership.

Mali, which cut military ties with France, has turned to Russia for support.

Insurgents linked to al-Qaeda have made major gains in Mali this year and staged nationwide attacks in April that hit the main airport and killed the defence minister.

Reuters