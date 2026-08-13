Nigeria faith leaders sign peace accord ahead of 2027 elections

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Archbishop Dr John Praise Daniel, chairman of the Northern Christian Religious Leaders, and Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, talk during a high-level meeting titled 'Religion and Building Social Harmony' at an international conference on diversity and social peace in Abuja, Nigeria, on August 12 2026. Picture:

More than 50 Muslim and Christian leaders have signed an interfaith peace accord in Abuja, launching a new body to promote religious harmony across Nigeria.

Nigeria’s more than 200 million population is roughly evenly divided between a predominantly Muslim north and a largely Christian south, with other groups practising traditional religions.

Focus on the religious divide was heightened last November when US president Donald Trump called Nigeria a “disgraced country” and threatened military action over what he said was the treatment of Christians by “Islamic terrorists”.

Islamist insurgents such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have wrought havoc in the country for more than 15 years, killing thousands of people, but their attacks have been largely confined to the majority Muslim northeast.

While Christians have been killed, the vast majority of the victims have been Muslims, analysts and rights groups say.

Accord welcomed by faith leaders

No mention was made of Trump’s comments in the official statements about the accord signed on Wednesday at a conference organised by the Muslim World League, an Islamic non-governmental organisation based in Saudi Arabia.

But the government and various other groups have been working to show progress on security since his remarks.

Muslim World League secretary-general Mohammad Al-Issa said there was enthusiasm among the two faiths to “turn a new page”.

“We do not deny that extremist ideas have harmed everyone; all have been affected by it,” he said.

No hate speech, and no disrespect for other religious groups, no calling of people as infidels — John Praise Daniel, Northern Christian Religious Leaders’ Assembly chairman

Christian and Muslim leaders from Nigeria described the pact as a turning point.

John Praise Daniel, chairman of the Northern Christian Religious Leaders’ Assembly, said he hoped it would curb divisive rhetoric by clerics.

“No hate speech, and no disrespect for other religious groups, no calling of people as infidels,” he said.

Khalid Abubakar, secretary-general of Jama’atu Nasri Islam, said: “It is not a call to leave your own religion, but a cooperation of working together in harmony.”

Deputy senate president Barau Jibrin represented president Bola Tinubu at the signing ceremony. Three northern state governors were also present.

Jibrin said on the opening day of the two-day event: “The government is determined to make sure that we remain united as a country, despite our differences, whatever the differences may be.”

The accord comes ahead of the January 2027 election, when religion will again be a factor in Nigerian politics.

Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress is running on the same presidential ticket of two Muslims that it fielded in 2023, breaking Nigeria’s long-standing practice of balancing presidential tickets between the country’s two main faiths.

Reuters