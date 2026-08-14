DRC says Ebola outbreak spreads to northeastern Bas-Uele province

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Health workers involved in the Ebola response in eastern DRC amid ongoing challenges to contain the outbreak. Picture:

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has spread to a sixth province, Bas-Uele, in the northeast of the country, the communications ministry said on Friday, officially confirming a case discovered earlier.

Health authorities have identified a person who has died from Ebola in the provincial capital Buta, an official from the National Institute for Biomedical Research said on Thursday.

Bas-Uele wasn’t previously affected by the virus. The new case raised fears that people who have been in contact with the patient may have also been infected.

Delayed detection, conflict and strained health services have helped the virus spread more rapidly than in previous outbreaks.

The latest report, published on the ministry’s X account, said that the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the DRC has increased to 4,665, including 2,184 deaths.

Reuters