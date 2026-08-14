US missionary kidnapped in Niger released: NYT

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Kevin Rideout, an American missionary pilot who was kidnapped in Niger’s capital Niamey in October last year, has reportedly been released. Picture:

Kevin Rideout, an American missionary pilot who was kidnapped in Niger’s capital Niamey in October last year, has been released and is in US hands, the New York Times reported late on Thursday, citing two US officials.

Rideout is on his way to the US, the Times said, adding he was in good health based on proof-of-life images provided to American officials in the past 48 hours.

The US state department and the White House did not respond to requests for comment on the report outside regular business hours.

Reuters reported in October that Rideout, a pilot for the evangelical missionary agency Serving in Mission, was seized by three unidentified men when he headed to the airport, citing an unnamed diplomat, but did not identify him by name at the time.

The kidnappers then headed toward the western Tillaberi region of Niger, where Islamist militants linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda are active.

Niger, like its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, has been battling jihadist insurgencies for more than a decade.

The US issued a travel warning to Niger days after the kidnapping, warning its citizens against traveling to Niger, citing crime, unrest, terrorism, health and kidnapping.

Reuters reported in March that the US was pushing to resume intelligence gathering in Mali, partly driven by a desire to find the kidnapped missionary, who at the time was believed to be held in Mali by the local al-Qaeda affiliate, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin.

According to the New York Times, details of how and where Rideout was released remained unclear. It was also unclear which group was holding Rideout at the end of his captivity as he may have been moved recently, the Times said.

Reuters