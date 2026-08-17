Somali troops push militiamen out of Baidoa after fierce fighting

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Civilians gather after clashes between Somalia's federal troops and armed opposition groups in Baidoa on August 16 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. Picture:

Somali federal troops drove opposition forces out of one of the country’s biggest cities, Baidoa, on Monday after heavy clashes that left many people dead, residents told Reuters.

Baidoa, home to hundreds of thousands of people displaced by conflict and hunger in other areas, was shaken by hours of fighting between federal soldiers and opposition forces loyal to the former president of South West state, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed ​Laftagareen.

Residents said the clashes in the city centre on Monday were the fiercest since March, when federal forces seized control of Baidoa after ​Laftagareen’s administration said it was severing ties with the federal government. Laftagareen then resigned from office.

Struggling to contain a two-decade-old insurgency by the al Shabaab militant group and stave off famine, the federal government has been facing growing armed resistance from state governments.

State authorities have rejected Mogadishu’s influence over state elections and rejected constitutional changes they said concentrate power in the hands of the executive.

Somalia’s defence ministry said troops in Baidoa had come under attack before dawn by fighters using vehicles laden with explosives. It said its forces had driven the assailants out of Baidoa, killing about 30 of them.

Four Baidoa residents said federal troops had driven the opposition fighters out of town, and reported seeing dead bodies.

“I saw 10 dead people, including four civilians and six soldiers from both groups,” said local elder Farah Ibrahim.

Laftagareen’s camp, which earlier in the morning said on Facebook its forces had captured the city centre, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Baidoa faces a dire humanitarian crisis, with one in four children at its displacement sites severely malnourished, according to a July survey by the French medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Reuters