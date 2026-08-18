Africa

DRC Ebola outbreak can be brought under control in 3 months: WHO

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Red Cross workers wearing personal protective equipment gather after handling the coffin of a man who died of Ebola in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on June 10, 2026. Picture: Reuters (Gradel Muyisa Mumbere)

Hope remains that it will be possible to bring under control an Ebola outbreak that is now outpacing containment efforts and is the second most lethal on record, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official said on Tuesday.

The global health agency said earlier this month that reversing Ebola’s spread would be possible within a three-month period, but since then there have been signs that it has worsened, expanding to a sixth province.

“About the next plan for the three months, yes, if you have the necessary resources, I think it will be possible to do that,” Thierno Balde, WHO incident manager, told reporters in Geneva by video link from Bunia, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Resources are currently lagging requirements, and the WHO has raised about 60% of the $115m (about R1.86bn) it is seeking for the Ebola response.

Still, containment efforts are ramping up and an extra 400 beds have been added in the past two weeks, Balde said.

The WHO emergency committee meets on Tuesday to discuss the outbreak, which was deemed a global emergency by the UN agency on May 17.

Reuters

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