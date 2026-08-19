Helicopter believed to be carrying tourists crashes in Kenya

A helicopter believed to be carrying tourists crashed in Kenya’s Samburu county, local media including The Star and Standard newspapers reported on Wednesday.
A helicopter has crashed near Kirish, close to Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County, with casualties feared.— Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) August 19, 2026
A preliminary police report indicates that seven tourists were aboard the helicopter when it went down. pic.twitter.com/XkQLmLMEU2
Reuters
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