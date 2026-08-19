Africa

Helicopter believed to be carrying tourists crashes in Kenya

Preliminary police report indicates seven tourists were aboard

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A helicopter which appeared to be carrying tourists crashed in Kenya. Picture: (@TeyaKevin via twitter)

A helicopter believed to be carrying tourists crashed in Kenya’s Samburu county, local media including The Star and Standard newspapers reported on Wednesday.

Reuters

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