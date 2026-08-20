Fuel shortage in Namibia may affect flights to Europe: Lufthansa

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The Lufthansa Group is facing a local and temporary shortage in fuel with its suppliers at Windhoek airport. Stock photo:

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Lufthansa’s Discover Airline said on Thursday that a temporary fuel shortage at Namibia’s Windhoek airport was impacting its flights to Europe, blaming operational problems at supplier Vitol rather than shortages because of the Iran war.

Vivo Energy, the unit of Vitol which is contracted to sell fuel products in Namibia, did not immediately respond to queries for comment.

The carrier said aircraft operating flights to Frankfurt and Munich from Windhoek were being rerouted via Angola to refuel before continuing their journeys.

“Lufthansa Group does currently face a local and temporary shortage in fuel with its suppliers at Windhoek airport,” a spokesperson said of the shortages at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Namibia, a global oil and gas exploration hot spot which hopes to produce its first oil by 2030, consumes about 100-million litres of petrol and diesel each month.

African countries are largely dependent on imported refined products, such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel from the Middle East, but have so far managed to avert any major supply disruption.

In May, energy minister Modestus Amutse granted Vitol a three-month exclusive fuel supply deal to counteract fuel price volatility linked to the Iran war.

A Discover Airline spokesperson said they had to divert one flight yesterday to Frankfurt and another on Thursday. Discover has 10 flights per week to Frankfurt and Munich from Windhoek.

The company’s fuel procurement and ground staff were looking for solutions to reinstate normal supplies, Discover Airline said in a statement.

Lufthansa said in response to Reuters’ questions that cargo shipments may be impacted.

The official opposition party, Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), said Lufthansa Cargo had notified its customers in writing on August 19 that it could not move cargo from Windhoek due to the shortages.

“The restriction runs to 23 August 2026 and, in the carrier’s own words, that date is subject to change,” said an IPC statement on Thursday.

Reuters saw a screenshot of the written notice but could not verify its authenticity.

In a statement on Thursday, the Namibia Airports Company said it was aware of Jet A-1 fuel-supply challenges at the country’s main aviation gateway and that efforts were under way to minimise disruptions.

Reuters